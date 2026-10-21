Coulibaly is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks.

Fantasy managers will have to wait at least one more game for rookie No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa (ankle) to make his highly anticipated NBA debut, with Coulibaly getting the nod in the first unit for Opening Night. The third-year forward can struggle with his shooting efficiency at times, but Coulibaly is capable of contributing across the board and makes sense as a plug-and-play fantasy option Wednesday.