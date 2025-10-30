Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.
With Coulibaly starting, Bub Carrington will shift to the second unit, and his minutes could see a sizeable dip. Joining Coulibaly in the starting five will be CJ McCollum, Kyshawn George, Khris Middleton and Alex Sarr.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Team option exercised•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: To debut Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Day-to-day, no timeline to debut•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Confirmed out for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Logs partial practice Saturday•