default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coulibaly is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.

With Coulibaly starting, Bub Carrington will shift to the second unit, and his minutes could see a sizeable dip. Joining Coulibaly in the starting five will be CJ McCollum, Kyshawn George, Khris Middleton and Alex Sarr.

More News