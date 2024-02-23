Coulibaly will replace Jordan Poole in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Poole is getting benched and with the Wizards sitting on a record of 9-45, it's possible this could be a change that sticks to give Coulibaly some developmental minutes over the second half of the season. Coulibaly offers decent upside with the defensive stats, so he's worth a speculative add in most leagues. Joining him in the first unit for Thursday's game will be Deni Avdija, Tyus Jones, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley.