Coulibaly racked up 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-98 loss to the Bulls.

Coulibaly notched his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points, marking his third such streak of the season. He has limped to just 32.0 percent shooting on 1.6 threes per game over that span, however, and the 19-year-old continues to lack a true scoring niche to rely on.