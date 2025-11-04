Coulibaly provided 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 119-102 loss to New York.

Coulibaly turned in another good performance since returning from thumb surgery, helping out on both ends of the floor. Through three games, the 21-year-old wing is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. His ability to contribute across the board makes him worthy of a look in most leagues.