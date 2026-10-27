Coulibaly supplied three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Hornets.

Coulibaly struggled to generate offense, finishing with more personal fouls (five) than points. The forward has scored 11 points or fewer in each of his four appearances this season, although his defensive contributions have provided some fantasy value. He should continue seeing substantial playing time while AJ Dybantsa (ankle) remains sidelined.