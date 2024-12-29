Coulibaly supplied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Coulibaly might have needed 17 shots to score 18 points, but fantasy managers won't be overly concerned with the lack of efficiency if he continues to fill the stat sheet as he did Saturday. The second-year Frenchman recorded at least two tallies in five of the six major categories, and he didn't shy from the bigger offensive responsibility he had to carry due to the absence of Poole. Coulibaly endured a rough patch between late November and early December, but he's been turning things around of late. He has 17 or more points in six of his last seven contests.