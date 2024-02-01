Coulibaly chipped in 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-109 loss to the Clippers.

Coulibaly got the start Wednesday after Jordan Poole (illness) was a late scratch, and he was highly productive, filling out the stat sheet and notching the second-best scoring mark of his young NBA career. Coulibaly will likely return to the bench if Poole is listed as available when the Wizards take on the Heat on Friday. Still, even under that scenario, he could be a decent alternative in most formats since he keeps finding ways to produce even when deployed with the second unit.