Coulibaly recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 29 minutes during the Wizards' 116-112 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Coulibaly finished third on the Wizards in rebounds behind Alex Sarr (nine) and Justin Champagnie (12), and Coulibaly tied a season high with three steals. The third-year pro from France has had an up-and-down 2025-26 campaign, largely in part due to injuries disrupting any momentum from forming. However, Coulibaly has logged at least 14 points in each of his last three games, and over that span he has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 26.0 minutes per game.