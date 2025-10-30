The Wizards exercised their 2026-27 team option for Coulibaly on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Coulibaly's option is valued at $9.24 million, and this decision was a no-brainer for the franchise. Coulibaly underwent a Sept. 12 surgery to address a ligament tear in his right thumb, but he's been cleared to make his 2025-26 debut against the Thunder on Thursday.