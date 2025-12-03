Coulibaly has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Boston due to a right oblique strain.

Coulibaly is one of several Wizards rotation players sitting out Thursday's contest. The small forward had appeared in eight consecutive games, averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 28.9 minutes during that stretch. His absence should mean more opportunities for Justin Champagnie and Cam Whitmore. Coulibaly's next chance to play will come Saturday against Atlanta.