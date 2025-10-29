Coulibaly (thumb) will make his season debut Thursday against the Thunder, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

This is a huge development for the Wizards as they reintroduce their prized young forward back into the mix. He's likely to have restrictions in the early going, as this will be his first live action since his Sept. 12 surgery to address a ligament tear in his right thumb. With Coulibaly set to return, it will be interesting to see how the Wizards tweak their rotation because of how well Kyshawn George is playing.