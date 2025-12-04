Coulibaly (oblique) is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly suffered a strained right oblique in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, and the issue is slated to keep him on the sidelines for multiple weeks. With Corey Kispert (thumb) and Tre Johnson (hip) also out with significant injuries, Cam Whitmore, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley could all see increased roles.