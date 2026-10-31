Coulibaly accumulated one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Friday's 95-79 victory over Charlotte.

Coulibaly produced his worst performance of the season, while also logging a season-low 22 minutes. With AJ Dybantsa now firmly established in the starting lineup, Coulibaly is likely to flirt with no more than about 24 minutes per game moving forward. Unless you are desperate for steals, it is probably safe to move on him in standard fantasy formats.