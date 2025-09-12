Coulibaly underwent surgery Friday to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Coulibaly suffered the injury while playing for France during EuroBasket. The 20-year-old will likely miss the start of the 2025-26 regular season as he recovers from surgery. The former first-round draft pick played and started 59 games for Washington during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. Outside of his shooting percentages, Coulibaly improved his numbers across the board, making a substantial jump from his rookie season.