Coulibaly (groin) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Coulibaly has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and is now unlikely to play Monday. It would be his first absence since Nov. 18. The second-year wing had been on a roll, averaging 19.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game.
