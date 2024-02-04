Coulibaly will start Sunday's game against the Suns.

With Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) sidelined, Coulibaly will make his third career start. During a Jan. 31 start against the Clippers, the rookie posted 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes. However, Coulibaly did shake off a questionable tag due to a lower back contusion, so he may not see that heavy of a workload versus Phoenix.