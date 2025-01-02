Coulibaly (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Coulibaly left in the first quarter of Wednesday's 125-107 win over the Bulls due to an illness. It appears serious enough for him to already be ruled out for Friday's game, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday in a rematch against New Orleans. Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George stand to benefit the most from Coulibaly's absence in terms of playing time.