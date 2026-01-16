Coulibaly (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.

Coulibaly was forced to leave during the second quarter of the Wizards' 119-105 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday due to lower back tightness. The injury will prevent him from playing Friday, though he could return for the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Saturday against the Nuggets. Justin Champagnie figures to be the top candidate to enter the Wizards' starting lineup in Coulibaly's absence.