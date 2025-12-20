Coulibaly has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sprained left ankle.

Coulibaly will take a seat for the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old's absence should mean more opportunities for Justin Champagnie and Will Riley. It's unclear if Coulibaly will be back for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs.