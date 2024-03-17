Coulibaly (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) have been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Landry Shamet (calf), Deni Avdija (knee) and Marvin Bagley (back) as inactive. Given all the absences, Patrick Baldwin, Jared Butler, Eugene Omoruyi and Johnny Davis are all candidates for increased roles.