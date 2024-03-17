Coulibaly (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Coulibaly and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) have been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Landry Shamet (calf), Deni Avdija (knee) and Marvin Bagley (back) as inactive. Given all the absences, Patrick Baldwin, Jared Butler, Eugene Omoruyi and Johnny Davis are all candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Added to injury report•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Strong individual outing•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Solid performance Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Soaks up heavy minutes in return•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Starting in return•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Not on injury report•