Coulibaly (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Thursday will be the second straight game that Coulibaly will miss due to a right hip contusion that he suffered during the Wizards' loss to the Raptors on Monday, and his next chance to see the floor is Saturday against the Nuggets. Justin Champagnie started against Detroit on Tuesday, and he figures to remain in Washington's starting lineup for Thursday's rematch due to Coulibaly's absence.