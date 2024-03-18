Coulibaly (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Coulibaly is slated to miss a second straight game due to a right wrist contusion and will be joined by Deni Avdija (knee), Marvin Bagley (back), Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) on the sidelines. Given all the absences, Jules Bernard, Johnny Davis, Jared Butler, Patrick Baldwin and Anthony Gill should all remain in Washington's rotation for at least one more game.