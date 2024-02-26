Coulibaly (pelvis) will not play Tuesday against the Warriors, Chase Hughes reports.

Coulibaly took a nasty fall Sunday night and is day-to-day with a pelvic contusion. Meanwhile, Deni Avdija (heel), Corey Kispert (illness) and Landry Shamet (neck) are all questionable. The Wizards could potentially be shorthanded, so they may have to use a committee approach to soak up the available minutes.