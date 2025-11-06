Coulibaly (lower leg) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Coulibaly exited Wednesday's game against the Celtics after a hard fall, which will keep him on the sidelines for this contest. The Frenchman has played just four games in 2025-26 and is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Saturday on the second leg of a back-to-back set.