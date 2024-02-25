Coulibaly is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right pelvis contusion.
Coulibaly take a hard fall early in the first quarter and stayed in the game momentarilly before eventually making his way to the bench. The rookie was ruled out shortly thereafter, finishing the game with three points, one rebound and one assist in five minutes. His status for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors is now in question.
