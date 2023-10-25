Coulibaly isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Coulibaly will be replaced by Kyle Kuzma, who missed the team's final two preseason outings with a calf contusion, in the starting five Wednesday. The rookie forward will likely be one of Washington's first options off the bench.
