Wizards' Bobby Portis: Big night in narrow loss Friday

Portis finished with 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 128-124 loss to the Jazz.

Portis had arguably his best all-around line of the season Friday, contributing across the board as the Wizards made a late charge against the Jazz. They rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter to lead with only minutes remaining. Unfortunately they couldn't finish it off, however, Portis certainly made the most of the playing time. The points and rebounds are always a chance of happening with Portis but the five defensive stats are a bonus.