Wizards' Bobby Portis: Coming off bench Tuesday

Portis will play a reserve role in Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.

Portis has started 15 consecutive games for the Wizards, so this is somewhat of a surprising move. The team will instead opt to go with Trevor Ariza (groin) and Thomas Bryant in their frontcourt to start the game. Still, he will presumably see relatively healthy minutes off the bench.

