Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-double off bench
Portis scored 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four steals and an assist in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.
He's been getting a starter's workload in Washington despite his second-unit placement, and Portis is now averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 boards, 2.4 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.4 minutes over five games with his new club. As long as the court time is there, the 24-year-old should have solid fantasy value down the stretch regardless of his exact role.
