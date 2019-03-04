Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in victory

Portis finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 victory over the Timberwolves.

Portis put up 26 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's victory, ending with about a typical line as you could imagine. The points and boards were nice but he failed to record a single assist, steal, or block, outlining his fantasy deficiencies. Portis finds himself in a favorable position in Washington and remains a must-roster player, although he certainly can be ignored if you are punting rebounds and points.