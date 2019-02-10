Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in victory

Portis compiled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over Chicago.

Portis ended Saturday's game with a double-double, coming up against his former team for the first time. Much like Jabari Parker, Portis has been excellent across his first two games for the Wizards, however, they have come against two of the worst teams in the NBA. That being said, Portis appears as though he is going to see about 30 minutes per night and should be rostered in most formats.