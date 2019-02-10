Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in victory
Portis compiled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over Chicago.
Portis ended Saturday's game with a double-double, coming up against his former team for the first time. Much like Jabari Parker, Portis has been excellent across his first two games for the Wizards, however, they have come against two of the worst teams in the NBA. That being said, Portis appears as though he is going to see about 30 minutes per night and should be rostered in most formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Huge in Washington debut•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Expected to see at least 20 minutes•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Will debut Friday•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Traded to Washington•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pours in team-high 33 points•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Season-high 26 points in win•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...