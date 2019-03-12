Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in win
Portis totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one assist and once block across 33 minutes in the Wizards' win over the Kings on Monday.
Portis delivered another yet double-double in Monday's win, adding three steals and a block on defense to further enhance his stat line. He's enjoyed renewed success as Washington's starting center and over his last four games, he's averaged 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.
