Wizards' Bobby Portis: Drops 24 in loss
Portis totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist over 23 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Portis has now averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his three games as a Wizard. Portis has provided the Wizards with something they've desperately needed this season - a frontcourt player who can score. Although he's come off the bench in all three games in Washington, Portis has averaged more minutes (26.3) than starter Thomas Bryant. Portis may soon take the starting job from Bryant which will make him even more valuable, but he's still a great play across all formats even in a bench role.
