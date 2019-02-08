Wizards' Bobby Portis: Expected to see at least 20 minutes

Portis is expected to play 20-plus minutes during his Wizards debut against the Cavaliers on Friday, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Portis will be given quality run right out of the gate, with coach Scott Brooks noting he sees Portis as a power forward and center. This season, when seeing between 20-29 minutes, the big man is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 46.3 percent shooting.