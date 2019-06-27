Wizards' Bobby Portis: Extended qualifying offer

Portis was extended the qualifying offer by the Wizards, making him a restricted free agent, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Portis played in 28 games for Washington last year, averaging 14.3 points, 8.6 and 1.5 assists in 27.4 minutes. If he resigns he could see a minor erosion of playing time with Rui Hachimura being added to the frontcourt via last week's draft.