Wizards' Bobby Portis: Extended qualifying offer
Portis was extended the qualifying offer by the Wizards, making him a restricted free agent, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Portis played in 28 games for Washington last year, averaging 14.3 points, 8.6 and 1.5 assists in 27.4 minutes. If he resigns he could see a minor erosion of playing time with Rui Hachimura being added to the frontcourt via last week's draft.
More News
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Falls just shy of double-double•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Logs 20 points, 10 boards in loss•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Big night in narrow loss Friday•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Solid line off bench•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Grabs double-double in loss•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...