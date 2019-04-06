Wizards' Bobby Portis: Falls just shy of double-double
Portis tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes Friday against San Antonio.
Portis had an average shooting day and cleaned up the boards in a 129-112 loss. The 24-year-old has secured nine or more rebounds in each of his team's previous five contests, and he'll aim to extend that streak through the remaining two games of the regular season. Portis draws an enticing matchup Sunday in New York.
