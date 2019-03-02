Wizards' Bobby Portis: Grabs 11 boards in loss
Portis managed seven points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 11 rebounds over 28 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Portis garnered his third consecutive start for the Wizards, and it looks like he's officially supplanted incumbent center Thomas Bryant in that role. In his three starts, he's averaging 8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. His scoring totals have dipped as of late thanks in part to poor shooting efforts, but he'll get his shot back sooner rather than later. In the meantime, fantasy owners can rely on solid production on the glass to get them through Portis' offensive slump.
