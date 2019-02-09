Wizards' Bobby Portis: Huge in Washington debut

Portis scored a game-high 30 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-106 win over the Cavaliers.

While he wasn't able to bump Thomas Bryant from the starting lineup in his Washington debut, Portis still took full advantage of a matchup with a very weak Cleveland frontcourt. The 23-year-old had scored a season-high 33 points in his final game with Chicago on Feb. 2, but those are the only two times in 2018-19 he's scored 30 or more, and his new role on the second unit for the Wizards likely won't afford Portis many more opportunities to make this ind of impact.