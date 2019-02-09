Wizards' Bobby Portis: Huge Wizards debut
Portis scored a game-high 30 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-106 win over the Cavaliers.
While he wasn't able to bump Thomas Bryant from the starting lineup in his Washington debut, Portis still took full advantage of a matchup with a very weak Cleveland frontcourt. The 23-year-old had scored a season-high 33 points in his final game with Chicago on Feb. 2, but those are the only two times in 2018-19 he's scored 30 or more, and his new role on the second unit for the Wizards likely won't afford Portis many more opportunities to make this ind of impact.
More News
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Expected to see at least 20 minutes•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Will debut Friday•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Traded to Washington•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pours in team-high 33 points•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Season-high 26 points in win•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pops for double-double as starter•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...