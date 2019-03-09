Wizards' Bobby Portis: Just misses double-dobule

Portis poured in 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and collected nine rebounds along with three assists and a block Friday night against Charlotte.

Portis has now scored 12 or more points in four of his previous five contests, and he's also registered two double-doubles over that stretch. The 24-year-old forward remains a consistent source of scoring and rebounding, and he also swats the occasional shot. He's averaging 14.4 ppg and 7.8 rpg over 32 contests this season.