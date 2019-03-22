Wizards' Bobby Portis: Likely to stick at power forward

Portis and Thomas Bryant are expected to serve as the Wizards' starting frontcourt tandem for the foreseeable future after coach Scott Brooks said after Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets that he would give the pairing "some games," Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Portis had started at center over Bryant in the Wizards' previous 13 games before shifting to power forward Thursday. The position switch didn't seem to have much of an impact on Portis, who finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes. If the Wizards do decide to commit to regularly using Bryant in a 30-plus-minute role, there would be some risk of Portis losing out on playing time at power forward to the resurgent Jabari Parker, but probably not enough to dramatically downgrade the 23-year-old's rest-of-season outlook. With averages of 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 triples in 27.4 minutes per game since joining the Wizards in early February, Portis still warrants ownership in most formats, but his dearth of blocks and poor field-goal percentage relative to most big men don't make him an ideal fit for every roster.