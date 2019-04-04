Wizards' Bobby Portis: Logs 20 points, 10 boards in loss

Portis provided 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Bulls.

Portis produced a massive stat line, supplying his career-high 13th double-double without receiving a ton of minutes. He remains fairly inconsistent overall. However, Portis is likely to continue asserting himself across the last three games of 2018-19.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...