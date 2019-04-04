Wizards' Bobby Portis: Logs 20 points, 10 boards in loss
Portis provided 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Bulls.
Portis produced a massive stat line, supplying his career-high 13th double-double without receiving a ton of minutes. He remains fairly inconsistent overall. However, Portis is likely to continue asserting himself across the last three games of 2018-19.
