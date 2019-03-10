Wizards' Bobby Portis: Posts 21 points, 12 boards in loss

Portis pitched in 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Portis has tallied five double-doubles across 12 appearances with the Wizards, this compared to four across 22 games with the Bulls prior to the recent trade. With 16 tilts left in the regular season, it's entirely possible that Portis will end up surpassing his previous career high in double-doubles (12 in 2017-18).