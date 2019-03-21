Wizards' Bobby Portis: Scores 15 in loss
Portis totaled 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
Portis had a productive game in a matchup with his former team, scoring 15 points and adding solid contributions in rebounds and assists. Portis has carved out a nice role for the Wizards and should continue to receive heavy minutes moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in win•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Posts 21 points, 12 boards in loss•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Just misses double-dobule•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Grabs 11 boards in loss•
-
Wizards' Bobby Portis: Solid effort on boards•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.