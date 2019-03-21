Wizards' Bobby Portis: Scores 15 in loss

Portis totaled 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Portis had a productive game in a matchup with his former team, scoring 15 points and adding solid contributions in rebounds and assists. Portis has carved out a nice role for the Wizards and should continue to receive heavy minutes moving forward.