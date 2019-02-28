Wizards' Bobby Portis: Solid effort on boards
Portis scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected 12 rebounds along with an assist and two steals over 26 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Although Portis couldn't find his shot from beyond the arc (0-for-4), he still managed to finish with 10 points and secured his second double-double over the last three matchups. It's worth noting that Portis has drawn two straight starts and could be in line to remain in that role given his recent stretch of success.
