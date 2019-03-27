Wizards' Bobby Portis: Solid line off bench

Portis contributed 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Portis was bumped to the bench for Tuesday's game but still turned in a serviceable line overall relative to playing time. The 24-year-old has turned in six straight double-digit scoring efforts and continues to offer solid contributions on the rebounding front as well. Factoring in Tuesday's output, Portis is averaging 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 14 March contests.