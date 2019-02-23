Wizards' Bobby Portis: Starting Saturday

Portis will get the start in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Portis will start ahead of Thomas Bryant on Saturday. Since joining the Wizards, Portis is averaging 17.6 points in 29.4 minutes per game. He should be owned in standard formats as he's given a large volume of scoring opportunities and provides solid enough numbers in other categories to be worth a roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories