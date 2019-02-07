Wizards' Bobby Portis: Traded to Washington
Portis has been dealt to the Wizards ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Portis will be sent alongside Jabari Parker to Washington in exchange for Otto Porter. The fourth-year forward has had an injury riddled season but has played well of late, scoring 59 points over the past two games. Portis will join a depleted Wizards' frontcourt that's suffering with Markieff Morris (neck) likely out until the end of February. It's unclear exactly what role Portis will play with the Wizards, but as long as he stays healthy, he's a talented scorer, who's mustering 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 24.1 minutes across 22 games this season.
