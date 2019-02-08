Wizards' Bobby Portis: Will debut Friday

Portis (not injury related) will make his Wizards debut Friday against the Cavaliers.

Wednesday, Portis was traded to the Wizards along with Jabari Parker and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Otto Porter. Portis, who is a restricted free agent this summer, is in the midst of a career year, averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 threes across 24.1 minutes. It's not clear what sort of role coach Scott Brooks will give Portis, but it seems reasonable to expect the organization to try and get a good look at the big man before they have to make a decision on his future.