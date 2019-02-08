Wizards' Bobby Portis: Will debut Friday
Portis (not injury related) will make his Wizards debut Friday against the Cavaliers.
Wednesday, Portis was traded to the Wizards along with Jabari Parker and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Otto Porter. Portis, who is a restricted free agent this summer, is in the midst of a career year, averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 threes across 24.1 minutes. It's not clear what sort of role coach Scott Brooks will give Portis, but it seems reasonable to expect the organization to try and get a good look at the big man before they have to make a decision on his future.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...